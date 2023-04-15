Lifestyle

Things tourists should never do in Mongolia

Written by Rishabh Raj Apr 15, 2023

Avoid cultural faux pas in Mongolia

Mongolia is a country of nomads, yaks, and breathtaking landscapes. As a visitor to this enchanting country, it's important to respect the local culture and avoid behaviors that may be considered offensive. From pointing with your index finger to wearing your coat while eating, there are certain things you should never do in Mongolia. You should refrain from doing these five things in Mongolia.

Don't equate Mongolian norms with Chinese ones

Mongolia and China may have shared cultural and historical connections, but they are two distinct countries with their unique traditions, customs, and social norms. Equating Mongolian traditions with Chinese ones is not only inaccurate, but it can also be disrespectful to Mongolian people. Try to understand and appreciate the unique aspects of each culture and avoid making assumptions or generalizations.

Don't point your index finger at someone

In Mongolia, pointing your index finger at someone is considered disrespectful. Instead, it is best to use your whole palm when indicating a direction, or object, or when pointing at someone. This gesture not only shows respect but also conveys a sense of openness and inclusiveness. So, be sure to keep this social norm in mind and use your whole palm for indicating something.

Don't forget to leave your warm clothes behind when eating

Always remove your coat and other warm clothes before sitting down to eat food. To Mongolians, leaving your coat on signifies that you think they aren't providing adequate warmth in their home. By removing your coat and other warm items, you not only show respect for your host and their home, but you also demonstrate an understanding of Mongolian culture and customs.

Don't speak for long in your own language

Language can be a powerful tool for cultural exchange and connection, but it can also create barriers and exclusions. To avoid any misunderstandings and offense, it is important to be mindful of the languages spoken around you. Long conversations in your own language in front of locals who don't understand it can be seen as impolite and exclusionary.

Don't disrespect fire

In Mongolian culture, fire is more than just a source of warmth and light; it is considered sacred and holds a deep symbolic meaning. So, it's essential to treat fire with respect and avoid putting water on or stepping on it, or even worse, putting garbage in it. Such actions can offend Mongolians, who hold fire in high regard.