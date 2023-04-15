Lifestyle

5 must-buy souvenirs to take home from Mongolia

Written by Rishabh Raj Apr 15, 2023, 06:34 pm 2 min read

Bring a piece of Mongolia home with these souvenirs

From its stunning natural landscapes to its vibrant cultural scene, Mongolia offers a truly unforgettable experience for travelers. And what better way to remember your journey than by taking home a piece of its rich heritage? Mongolian souvenirs range from intricately crafted jewelry to fine cashmere garments and traditional handicrafts. Here are five souvenirs you should consider taking back home from your Mongolian sojourn.

Snuff bottles

Mongolians have a unique tradition of greeting their guests by sharing powdered tobacco in snuff bottles. These bottles are special because they are available in unique shapes, designs, and materials. When you share tobacco with your guests, you are letting them know that you welcome them warmly. So, why not try this Mongolian custom and start a great conversation with your guests?

Organic skincare products

For generations, Mongolians have crafted skincare products using natural ingredients such as horse oil, sheep tail oil, nettle, thyme, seabuckthorn, mare milk, charcoal, and oatmeal. Today, Mongolian skincare brands continue to use these ingredients, offering chemical-free beauty products. Mongolian skincare products are a unique souvenir that blends ancient tradition with modern innovation, making them a memorable choice for those who prioritize natural skincare.

Cashmere wool products

Mongolian cashmere wool is highly sought-after for its fine, soft, and luxurious texture. Renowned brands such as Gobi and Goyo offer a variety of high-quality cashmere garments in various designs and colors at reasonable prices. You can also find beautiful clothing made from other types of wool, including sheep and camel wool, as well as yak down.

Mongolian jewelry

Mongolia has a rich tradition of jewelry making, offering tourists a variety of gold, silver, and copper pieces and handicrafts. The selection ranges from everyday decorations to intricately designed silver goblets and traditional silver jewelry. Whether it is traditional silver jewelry or modern gold pieces, the exceptional craftsmanship and unique designs of Mongolian jewelry make for a timeless and meaningful souvenir.

Salt lamps

For Mongolians, salt has special significance as a purifying element for both the body and the environment. Salt lamps made from Jamts, a type of salt unique to Mongolia, are available in various designs and shapes. These lamps not only add a warm and cozy ambiance to any room, but they also serve as a reminder of your trip to Mongolia.