National Shrimp Day: Celebrate today with these flavorsome recipes

Written by Anujj Trehaan May 09, 2023, 10:00 am 2 min read

Try these shrimp recipes today

'Shrimply' have some fun today! When it comes to seafood, shrimp is one of the most-enjoyed offerings as it can be cooked in a variety of ways. While some like it in marinades, others like it in curries. And for the collective, the US celebrates National Shrimp Day on May 9, giving us the perfect opportunity to cook (and savor) this aquatic deliciousness.

Shrimp biryani

Lightly fry shrimp and then set it aside. Now saute tomatoes, onions, green chilis, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric powder, chili powder, garam masala, and coriander powder. Add the shrimp, followed by lemon juice and coriander leaves. Stir well and keep cooking. To this, add cooked rice and mix well so that all the ingredients blend nicely. Remove from heat and serve.

Shrimp popcorn

Prepare a mixture of coriander powder, salt, red chili powder, cumin powder, black pepper, and amchoor powder, and then marinate shrimp with it for 15 to 20 minutes. In the meantime, whisk some eggs and cream together. Next, add the shrimp to the above batter and roll in some flour and cornmeal. Deep fry and serve fresh with your favorite sauce or dip.

Shrimp soup

Melt some butter in a saucepan and add shrimp, salt, and pepper. Cook for two-three minutes. Now add some garlic, ginger, onions, and bell peppers to it, and cook further. To this, add coconut milk and vegetable stock. Bring to a boil and then reduce the heat to slightly thicken the mixture. Cook for 10 minutes on simmer, top with lemon juice, and serve.

Shrimp salad sandwich

Cook some shrimp in water for two minutes or until they turn pink. Place them in a small bowl and top them with some lemon juice, celery, salt, black pepper, and mayonnaise. Mix well so that the shrimp are nicely coated. Toast two bread slices, smear one with this mixture, and then club it with the other slice.

Shrimp tacos

Marinade shrimp in a mixture of coriander powder, brown sugar, chili powder, cumin powder, and lemon zest for 15 minutes. Season with salt, black pepper, and lemon juice. Now take a tortilla wrap and stuff it with the shrimp mixture. Cook it well on a pan on both sides and then serve hot.