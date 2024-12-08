Summarize Simplifying... In short The 'Delhi Chalo' march, led by farmers protesting for fair crop prices and debt waivers, was suspended following clashes with police, resulting in several injuries.

The incident has sparked political debate, with opposition leaders urging the government to address the farmers' demands.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party criticized the Haryana government for using tear gas on peaceful protesters, calling for immediate attention to the farmers' grievances.

Farmers were stopped at the Shambhu protest site

'Delhi Chalo' march suspended after farmers, police clash

By Snehil Singh 05:11 pm Dec 08, 202405:11 pm

What's the story The "Delhi Chalo" march, called by protesting farmers, was stopped on Sunday after clashing with security forces. The incident occurred when a group of 101 farmers was stopped by Haryana police at the Shambhu protest site. To disperse the protesters who reached police barricades, authorities had to use tear gas shells and water cannons.

Protest aftermath

Farmers injured in clash, march suspended

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said one farmer was critically injured and that eight or nine others also sustained injuries. After all this, the farmers chose to suspend their march for the day. The Ambala police had earlier said farmers would only be allowed to move after obtaining permission from Delhi's administration. "We gave...instructions that we will check their (farmers) identity and permission and only will we allow them to move forward...They disagreed," said DSP Shahabad Ramkumar.

Political response

Political leaders react to farmers' protest

The issue has caught political attention, with opposition leaders asking the government to look into farmers' demands. Congress leader Alka Lamba asked people to support them in deciding on loan waivers and fair pricing for farmers. Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said there was "no need" for the march and asked five farm representatives to hold talks with the government. He assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi is concerned about farmers' conditions.

AAP criticism

Aam Aadmi Party criticizes Haryana government's actions

Aam Aadmi Party's Aman Arora slammed Haryana's government for using tear gas on peaceful protesters and called such actions unjustified. He asked the central government to address farmers' demands on priority and warned against escalating tensions. The farmers have attempted marches toward Delhi on Friday but were stopped by security forces. Their demands include minimum support prices for crops, farm debt waivers, pensions, no hike in electricity tariffs, withdrawal of police cases, and justice for victims of past violence.