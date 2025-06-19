What's the story

The black box of the crashed Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner will be sent to the United States for analysis, a source told The Economic Times.

The Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) was found two days after the crash, but it suffered heavy external damage due to a post-crash fire, making data extraction in India impossible.

The data will reportedly be extracted at the National Transportation Safety Board's (NTSB) Washington laboratory and shared with India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).