What's the story

The tragic crash of Air India's AI-171 flight has left a major forensic challenge in identifying the bodies of minor victims.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which was headed to London from Ahmedabad, crashed shortly after takeoff, resulting in over 30 fatalities on the ground and leaving only one survivor from the plane.

The AI-171 flight was carrying 13 children under the age of 12, according to an Indian Express report. This included three children who had not yet turned two.