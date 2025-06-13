Air India plane crash's only survivor reveals how he escaped
What's the story
Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, the only survivor of the tragic Air India Flight AI171 crash in Ahmedabad, has shared details of his miraculous escape.
The incident, which occurred shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday, claimed 241 lives.
Ramesh was seated in 11A next to the emergency door and, as a result, was thrown clear of the wreckage when the plane broke apart shortly after takeoff.
Survivor's account
'The plane broke and my seat came off'
Ramesh told doctors at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, "The plane broke and my seat came off. That is how I was saved."
He clarified that he didn't jump from the plane but was ejected while still strapped to his seat as the aircraft disintegrated.
He is currently under observation in the trauma ward.
A viral video shows a bruised Ramesh limping toward an ambulance as bystanders question him about the other passengers on board.
Incident overview
Flight AI171 was headed to London's Gatwick airport
The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was en route to London's Gatwick Airport when it crashed into a medical college hostel.
The aircraft had 241 passengers and 12 crew members on board.
The plane reportedly lost altitude rapidly and combusted in a fiery blaze, sending thick black smoke spiraling into the air.
It climbed only about 600-800 feet before crashing almost immediately.
Ongoing inquiry
Authorities searching for the aircraft's black box
A formal investigation into the incident is underway, with authorities searching for the aircraft's black box.
The black box contains crucial flight data and cockpit voice recordings that could provide insights into what happened in the last moments before the crash.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited the crash site earlier, said he was "stunned" by the tragedy.
"It is heartbreaking beyond words. Have been in touch with ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected," he said.