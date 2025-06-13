What's the story

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, the only survivor of the tragic Air India Flight AI171 crash in Ahmedabad, has shared details of his miraculous escape.

The incident, which occurred shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday, claimed 241 lives.

Ramesh was seated in 11A next to the emergency door and, as a result, was thrown clear of the wreckage when the plane broke apart shortly after takeoff.