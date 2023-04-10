Lifestyle

Beat the summer heat with these simple diet hacks

Apr 10, 2023

Stay cool this summer with these diet hacks

Summer season is almost here, and while we may love sunny days, it is not all rainbows and butterflies. With the heat waves, stepping out can feel like an impossible task. The sweltering heat can quickly lead to dehydration and make you feel drained. We have got you covered with these five diet hacks to keep yourself cool and comfortable this summer.

Keep your meals fresh and light

When you eat a heavy meal, your body has to work extra hard to digest and process the food, causing your body temperature to rise and leaving you feeling sweaty and drained. So, what's the solution? Keep things light and fresh during summer. Eat fresh and light meals instead of junk and processed food. This will make you feel rejuvenated.

Get your hands on fruits

Fruits can help you beat the heat and keep you refreshed all summer long. So, do take advantage of them. Watermelon, grapefruit, peaches, and cucumbers have a lot of water in them, which helps keep you hydrated and cool. You can eat them alone or mix them into a fruit salad. You can also blend them into a smoothie or sherbet.

Indulge in the goodness of yogurt

Yogurt is a great source of water, making it an excellent choice to stay hydrated during the hot summer months. It contains about 85% water along with important nutrients like protein, electrolytes, calcium, and vitamin D. You can enjoy yogurt as is, or add some frozen fruits for an extra chilly treat. This creamy goodness is a must-have to beat the summer heat.

Load up on seasonal veggies

Don't forget to add some colorful summer vegetables to your meals. Just like fruits, veggies that are in season during summer, such as lettuce, tomatoes, and bottle gourd, are not only light and refreshing but also rich in nutrients that are essential for staying healthy and energized in the hot weather. So, make sure to load up on these seasonal veggies.

Plan your meal

While the summer heat can be quite exhausting, there are periods during the day when things tend to cool off a bit. These are the perfect times to schedule your bigger meals. Not only will it help you avoid feeling too hot and uncomfortable during the day, but it will also ensure that you get the necessary energy and nutrients to keep you going.