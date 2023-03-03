Lifestyle

World Wildlife Day 2023: Role of CITES and India's contribution

Written by Anujj Trehaan Mar 03, 2023, 01:10 pm 3 min read

Let's raise a 'roar' to this occasion! March 3 is observed as World Wildlife Day every year to celebrate animals and plants around the world. It is a United Nations International day, the date of which has been chosen on the birthday of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). Here's everything you should know.

Understanding CITES

CITES is an international agreement between the governments of various countries to work together toward global wildlife conservation. Currently, there are 184 countries in this treaty including India, Switzerland, Argentina, South Africa, Qatar, Panama, Thailand, Canada, Japan, Kenya, etc. The parties work toward the shared goal of protecting endangered species and ensuring a safe international trade of the specimens of wild animals and plants.

World Wildlife Day was first proclaimed in 2013

It was on December 20, 2013, when the United Nations General Assembly decided March 3 as World Wildlife Day since CITES was also first signed on the same day in 1973. The occasion raises awareness about protecting both flora and fauna, many of which are either on the verge of extinction or have already vanished with no trace left behind.

CITES celebrates its 50th birthday today

March 3, 2023, is a special day for both CITES and World Wildlife Day as the former turns 50 years old! To mark that, the international body has decided on this year's theme as "Partnerships for Wildlife Conservation." With this, they will be acknowledging people and parties who have been consistent in making a difference and forming partnerships to contribute toward biodiversity conservation.

It works as per its three appendices to protect wildlife

Appendix 1: Species threatened with extinction (lions and gorillas in India) - Their trade is rarely permitted unless it is an "exceptional case." Appendix 2: Species not threatened with extinction (foxes and hippopotamuses) - Limited trade that ensures their survival is allowed. Appendix 3: Species protected in at least one country (Bengal lion, Golden Jackal) - Different procedures are in place for their trade.

India and wildlife: Here's where we stand

As per a report published in 2022 by Living Planet Resort, India witnessed a 69% downfall in wildlife species between 1970 to 2018. The report was even released by World Wildlife Fund. "Rising temperatures are already driving mass mortality events, as well as the first extinction of an entire species. Every degree of warming is expected to increase these losses,'' said the report.

Here's what the country is doing to conserve wildlife

Eight cheetahs from Namibia were brought to Kuno in Madhya Pradesh in 2022 to reintroduce them after their extinction in 1952 in the country. Recently, on February 12 more cheetahs from South Africa arrived at Kuno. Rare and endangered species like White Tigers, Snow Leopards, Gangetic Dolphins, Dugongs, etc. have been given the highest degree of protection for their survival.