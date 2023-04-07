Lifestyle

Gender-free parenting: Why 'theybies' is the new buzzword

Gender-free parenting: Why 'theybies' is the new buzzword

Written by Rishabh Raj Apr 07, 2023, 12:30 pm 3 min read

A new approach to raising children free from gender stereotypes

As societal norms surrounding gender continue to evolve, a growing number of parents are now embracing gender-free parenting, which rejects the binary notion of gender. One term that has gained traction within this movement is "theybies," but what exactly does it mean and why are parents adopting this approach? Let's explore this buzzword and its significance in the world of parenting today.

What are theybies?

"Theybies" is a term used to describe children who are raised without being identified as either a boy or a girl. This parenting style is becoming increasingly popular among progressive parents. They avoid using gender-specific names, pronouns, toys, clothes, and other items. The goal is to give the child the freedom to choose their gender identity when they are ready to explore it.

When and where did this parenting approach originate?

Back in 2011, a couple from Toronto, Canada made headlines when they announced that they were raising their baby, Storm, without assigning a gender. This unique approach to parenting generated a lot of discussion and controversy at the time, but it also brought attention to the idea of raising children without traditional gender roles. Since then, gender-free parenting has been gaining momentum.

What is the motivation behind this parenting approach?

Parents are increasingly choosing gender-free parenting to give their children more autonomy and freedom in defining their gender identity. This approach aims to liberate children from traditional gender roles and biases, allowing them to explore their identity without societal norms dictating their choices. The primary motivation behind this approach is to provide an environment for greater emotional well-being and a more fulfilling life.

The challenges of gender-free parenting

Gender-free parenting has its fair share of challenges. Kids at a young age are naturally curious, and parents and teachers must be well-prepared to have age-appropriate conversations about gender. This can be a tough task. Moreover, some family members may not agree with this parenting approach, which can create friction within the family. Here's how to support a child exploring gender or sexual identity.

Arguments against this parenting style

Critics of gender-free parenting argue that not assigning a gender to a child at birth is denying them a crucial part of their identity. They argue that raising children without clear gender designations can cause confusion, making kids feel disconnected or lost in relation to their peers. Some have even gone so far as to label it a "disastrous experiment."