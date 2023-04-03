Lifestyle

Talking too much? Here's what might be causing it

Talking too much? Here's what might be causing it

Written by Rishabh Raj Apr 03, 2023, 04:23 pm 2 min read

Understanding the root causes of excessive talking

Do you find yourself talking excessively and dominating conversations? If so, you are not alone. Many of us struggle with the urge to talk too much, but have you ever stopped to think about why this might be happening? If you are ready to discover what might be driving your tendency to talk too much, keep reading!

When you want to show off your knowledge

You may talk too much in an attempt to showcase your knowledge and expertise. Ironically, this approach rather undermines your credibility than building it. A better approach is to listen attentively and show interest in others, as this can lead to stronger connections and more positive relationships. Remember, it is not just what you know, but how you interact with others that matters.

When you are uncomfortable with silence

Another sign could be that you are simply uncomfortable with silence. You may worry that others will think you are uninteresting or judge you if there are pauses in the conversation. Or, it can just be that you simply find silence unsettling. But remember, silence is a natural part of communication and can even be helpful for reflection and deeper thinking.

When you feel insecure

Sometimes, we may talk too much to impress others. We may feel like we have to entertain people by sharing amusing stories or by dominating the conversation. All we want is to make a positive impact and be remembered by the other person. While it is great to be entertaining, remember that conversation is a two-way street. Do not force a conversation with anyone.

When you try to force intimacy

Talking excessively in an attempt to force intimacy or closeness can have the opposite effect. It might make the other person feel uneasy or even push them away. Genuine connections are formed through shared experiences, things you both like, and being open to listening and learning from each other. It takes time to build a true bond and it cannot be rushed.

Being opinionated

We all have our own opinions and beliefs, which is great. However, sometimes we can get so wrapped up in our ideas that we start correcting others or talking over them. This can be a real obstacle to building meaningful connections with people. One way to overcome this is by sharing your opinion only when asked or when it is appropriate.