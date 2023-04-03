Lifestyle

Here's how to increase the shelf life of fashion jewelry

Take note of these fashion jewelry care tips

Calling all jewel junkies! Fashion jewelry pieces are always cool, for they can be worn on any occasion from something as formal as a board meeting at the workplace to a fun-filled party with friends. So while you flaunt them, ensure you're also saving their grace by following these jewelry care tips by Aditya Modak, co-founder, Gargi by P.N. Gadgil & Sons.

Use a ziplock bag or an airtight box for storage

According to Modak, both these hacks are economical and readily available to preserve your jewelry. "These will keep the polish of your accessories brand-new for a long time," he says. However, the only thing you have to take care of is, "your jewelry should be wrapped in cotton, anti-tarnish paper, or a soft cloth before storing it in a plastic container," he adds.

Keep away from cosmetics

Although difficult, keeping your imitation jewelry away from makeup products is essential since "they can cause the darkening of jewelry and your skin," shares Modak. If spraying perfume or applying a cream to protect your skin, one must ensure it dries up before wearing the jewelry. "It can otherwise create a dull hue over it, making it appear lifeless," suggested the expert.

Store all your jewelry pieces separately

Do you store all your jewelry pieces together? Here's why you shouldn't. Modak says that if you keep them together, they rub against each other or get tangled, which can lead to scars and scratches on their surface. The key is to store them separately - "Cloth pouches for precious jewels, jewelry trees for earrings/chains, and individual jewelry cases for valuable items," he recommends.

Regular cleaning and polishing

Make a habit of cleaning and polishing your jewelry pieces time and again. The reason? Well, Modak says, "Dirt, sweat, and natural oils from your skin can accumulate on your jewelry over time, making it appear dull and tarnished." He suggests using a soft cloth, warm water, and mild soap or a jewelry-specific cleaning solution to do so.

Keep them away from water as much as possible

Modak reveals that exposing jewelry to water, especially chlorinated or salted, can damage them. "It's best to avoid wearing your jewelry while swimming, showering, or doing water-related activities. If you wear jewelry in the water, dry it thoroughly afterward to prevent any damage," he states. "Push yourself to look after your jewelry wardrobe, so they stay as good as new," he concludes.