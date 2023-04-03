Lifestyle

Mahavir Jayati 2023: Here's everything about this Jain festival

Written by Anujj Trehaan Apr 03, 2023

Mahavir Jayanti commemorates the birthday of Lord Mahavir and is among the most notable festivals for Jains. This year, the celebration commenced today (April 3) at 6:24 am and will end at 8:05 am on April 4. From the day's history and significance to traditions and the Lord's teachings, here's everything you should know about this occasion.

Lord Mahavir was the last 'Tirthankara' of Jainism

Lord Mahavir took birth on the 13th day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra in 599 BCE. Kundagram, which is a place today in Bihar, is believed to be his place of birth. He was also called Vardhaman, which means someone who grows, as the prosperity of his democratic kingdom increased when he was born to king Siddhartha and queen Trisala.

Materialistic pleasures never lured him

Although the deity was born to a royal family and was surrounded by luxuries, he never found pleasure in materialism. Growing up, he began searching for the meaning of life, the purpose of his existence, and his duties toward the world. At the age of 30, he decided to go to a forest and penance for 12 years for salvation.

This day pays regard to the holy saint's life

The significance of Mahavir Jayanti involves paying homage to the Lord who spent his life teaching about peace and harmony. The festival is celebrated based on these two teachings and spreading the messages out loud. It is believed that Indrabhuti Gautama, who was his top disciple, collated all the information to offer the world a treasure trove of all his teachings.

The Lord taught many important spiritual lessons

During his lifetime, Lord Mahavir taught his disciples about a host of things that hold tremendous value for Jains. His teachings involve ahimsa (non-violence), brahmacharya (chastity), aparigraha (non-attachment), asteya (refraining from stealing), and satya (truthfulness), all of which are great spiritual lessons. On this occasion, followers of Jainism attend sessions on the same and spread the word of his teachings.

Devotees observe fast and distribute clothes to the less fortunate

The celebrations and rituals of Mahavir Jayanti are simple and warm. People wake up early in the morning, take a holy bath, and perform abhishekam by placing some flowers on the deity's idol. They also offer sweets and fruits and observe a fast throughout the day. Devotees offer food and clothes to needy people during this festival, and some also attend rallies.