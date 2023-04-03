Lifestyle

National Bake Week: 7 delicious recipes for the 7 days

Written by Anujj Trehaan Apr 03, 2023, 11:36 am 3 min read

Bake these delish dishes this week

Let's 'bake' your week good! The US is celebrating National Bake Week from April 3 to 9, giving us the perfect excuse to gorge on some toothsome baked food all through the week! Once a pastime, today baking as a culinary technique has evolved to become a productive hobby that keeps many away from having a mental 'bake'-down. Celebrate the week with these recipes.

Day 1: Chocolate cake

Let's start the week with the easiest baked offering. In a bowl, mix flour, baking soda, baking powder, cocoa powder, and salt. In another bowl, mix milk, vanilla essence, oil, yogurt, and hot water. Combine the two bowls and fold well to make a batter. Pour this mixture into an oil-greased baking container and bake in a preheated oven for 40 minutes.

Day 2: Baked pizza potatoes

Slice some potatoes and bake them until they are brown and crisp. Now heat some oil in a pan and add chopped onions, capsicum, tomatoes, and garlic to it. Sprinkle some salt, oregano, chili flakes, and pepper. Place this mixture on the baked potato slices and layer them with your favorite cheese. Bake them again until the cheese melts.

Day 3: Ragi cookies

Mix some ragi flour and cardamom powder, and roast the mixture until it turns dark. Separately, in a bowl, break an egg and add the roasted ragi powder to it. Add some salt and ginger powder, and mix well. As it looks like dough, make some round balls and flatten them into cookies. Bake for seven-eight minutes in a preheated oven.

Day 4: Baked chicken wings

Preheat your oven to 190 degrees Celsius. Mix olive oil, chili powder, salt, pepper, and some garlic in a sealed pouch or a reusable bag. Shake well. To this, add some chicken wings and shake again so that they are coated well with the ingredients. Now arrange the wings on a baking tray and bake them until they are crispy. Salivating already, aren't you?

Day 5: Baked mango yogurt

Mix hung curd with mango pulp in a bowl. Add some condensed milk and fresh cream, and whisk well. Pour this mixture into a bowl and place it in a baking tin. Ensure that you cover the bowl with aluminum foil. Bake it for 35 minutes at 180 degrees Celsius. Once done, refrigerate it for about two hours. Garnish with mango chunks and serve.

Day 6: Baked omelet

Love omelets for breakfast? Try this one! Boil some rice, drain the water, and set aside. Now grab a bowl and add egg whites, black pepper, salt, milk, and your favorite veggies. Whisk for five minutes and put this mixture on the boiled rice in a baking tin greased with oil. Bake this for 15 minutes and garnish with coriander leaves. Serve warm.

Day 7: Baked apples

Fruit desserts are the new cool. Peel apples and remove their stems and seeds. Ensure that you core them enough to stuff them well. Mix some chopped walnuts, ground cinnamon, brown sugar, and butter. Now stuff this mixture into the apples and place them on a baking dish. Fill the bottom of the dish with hot water, and bake. Drizzle some honey, and enjoy.