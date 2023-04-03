Lifestyle

5 useful makeup tips for dry skin beauties

These makeup tips are super-effective for dry skin beauties

Dry skin causes the build-up of dead skin cells on your face which makes it difficult for you to apply makeup and get smooth, flawless, and hydrated skin. Most of the time, the foundation and concealer cling to the dry patches on your skin, making your makeup look patchy and uneven. Here are a few essential makeup tips for dry skin.

Prep your skin well

First, wash your face with a gentle cleanser formulated for dry skin. Then, exfoliate your skin well with an aloe vera-infused scrub to eliminate the dead skin cells and soothe your skin. Use a hydrating serum infused with pure hyaluronic acid followed by an intense nourishing moisturizer. Apply enough moisturizer around your nose area that tends to get dry easily.

Apply your primer and foundation

After prepping your skin well, apply a hydrating primer to add some nourishment to your skin and create a smooth canvas for your makeup. It will also ensure your makeup stays long. Go for a liquid foundation﻿ in a hydrating and luminous formula. Use a damp makeup sponge to apply the foundation instead of using your fingers to prevent any dry patches.

Apply concealer and set your makeup

After applying your foundation, go ahead with a liquid or cream concealer to hide any imperfections on your face or dark circles. Use a series of small pats to apply your concealer. You can then use a small brush to add full coverage to the under-eye area. Skip compact powder and set your makeup with a moisturizing setting spray to add a subtle glow.

Apply your eye makeup and blush

Dab some eye primer on your eyelids to eliminate any discoloration and moisturizer your eyelids. Use a cream-based eyeshadow﻿ and blend well. Following this, line your eyes using liquid eyeliner. Apply a rose-tinted cream blush that comes in an airy and light formula. You can also use a liquid blush, they last longer. Apply a liquid illuminator above your cheekbones, forehead, and cupid's bow.

Finish off with a hydrating lipstick

Dry skin can often lead to chapped and flaky lips that can make your lipstick look patchy. Therefore, make sure to apply some hydrating lip balm before going ahead with your lipstick. Avoid matte lipsticks and choose creamy ones﻿ to make your lips look plump. In case you opt for matte lipsticks, pat some super-nourishing lip gloss in the end.