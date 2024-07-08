'Bigg Boss OTT': Not Armaan Malik, another contestant faces eviction
The Bigg Boss OTT 3 house has become a hotbed of drama! The controversy surrounding YouTuber Armaan Malik, who slapped co-contestant Vishal Pandey over comments about Malik's second wife, Kritika Malik, has dominated headlines. Fans of the show and supporters of Pandey vocally demanded Armaan's eviction during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. However, in a surprising twist, another contestant was evicted instead, sending shockwaves through the fanbase.
Munisha Khatwani was eliminated during 'Weekend Ka Vaar'
Hosted by Anil Kapoor, the Weekend Ka Vaar episode brought an unexpected twist as Munisha Khatwani—the tarot card reader—was eliminated. This week, eight contestants faced elimination: Armaan, Pandey, Sai Ketan Rao, Deepak Chaurasia, Khatwani, Ranvir Shorey, Sana Sultan, and Sana Makbul. Khatwani found herself in the bottom two alongside Sultan. Her eviction marked the fourth contestant to leave the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house.
Meanwhile, tensions escalated between Malik and Pandey after this
In the previous episode, Pandey faced serious allegations over his comments about Kritika. Evicted contestant Payal Malik—Armaan's first wife—returned to confront Pandey for his distasteful remarks about Kritika. Kritika's husband was furious at Pandey for his "bhabhi acchi lagti hai (Bhabhi looks good)" comment. He questioned fellow housemate Lovekesh Kataria for not stopping Pandey and asked how he would react if Armaan made a similar comment about his girlfriend or wife.
Fans demanded Armaan's eviction following incident
Despite Pandey's insistence that his comment was innocent and not intended to be disrespectful, tensions escalated and in the heat of the moment, Armaan ended up slapping Pandey. Following the incident, a video was shared on Instagram which led to fans demanding Armaan's eviction from the show. One fan expressed their support for Pandey, stating, "Vishal needs our support. It's too much now." Another fan criticized the show, commenting, "If Arman is not evicted, then it's a totally biased show."