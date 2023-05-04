Lifestyle

Here are 5 ways to style your palazzo this summer

Here are 5 ways to style your palazzo this summer

Written by Sneha Das May 04, 2023, 04:35 am 3 min read

Here are some looks to create with your palazzo this summer

One of the most easy-to-wear and versatile pieces of clothing in a woman's wardrobe, a palazzo not only looks stylish and chic but is also comfortable to wear. Suitable for casual, semi-casual as well as formal occasions, you can style your palazzo for both Indian ethnic and Indo-western looks. They were first spotted in the 1960s. Here's how to style a palazzo this summer.

Wear it with a simple crop top

Summers are all about light, comfy, and easy breezy clothing. You can go for cotton dark-colored palazzo pants with some cool summery print on them and pair them up with a simple white crop top. This will give you the right summer vibes while keeping you cool. Style your outfit with flats, a bamboo bag, a classy watch, and minimal makeup.

Style your palazzo with a formal shirt and blazer

If you want a more formal look for the office, go for dark grey or black wide-legged palazzo pants in a trouser style that works best as a business casual look. You can style the palazzo with a solid neutral-colored formal shirt and tuck it in. Throw on a blazer to give boss lady vibes. Complete your look with nude-colored pumps and a handbag.

Style it with a short kurta

If you want an ethnic, fashionable, and elegant look, style your palazzo pants with a short kurta. You can wear it not only to a traditional Indian event but also to the office. Go for mustard-colored palazzo pants and style them with a white chikankari cotton short kurta. Complete your look with Kolhapuri chappals, a messy bun, and ethnic jhumkas.

Style it with an off-shoulder top

If you are heading out for a fun party, then a wide-legged palazzo is the perfect style of pants to go for. They're flowy and comfortable which will help you dance all night long without any discomfort. Go for a bright fuchsia pink palazzo and pair it up with a similar colored off-shoulder top. Complete your look with black stilettos and a sling bag.

Style it with a tank top

If you are looking for a light and cool outfit to wear to college during summer, style an ikkat printed cotton palazzo with a solid-colored tank top. It is comfortable and stylish. You can also style your palazzo with a simple graphic printed t-shirt or a spaghetti top. Complete your look with white sneakers, sunglasses, and a cool backpack.