5 under 10-minute healthy meals for busy bees

Written by Apurva P May 03, 2023, 10:57 pm 2 min read

Learn these quick and simple recipes to eat healthy despite your busy schedule

In the fast-paced world of hustle culture, you may not always get time to cook for yourself daily. While ordering food is not always feasible, the next best option is to prepare something quickly without spending much time in the kitchen. Now, how about making it healthy too? If you are a health freak, get your hands on the following easy-to-make and quick recipes.

Black bean omelet

Grind boiled black beans, a little lime juice, some hot sauce, and cumin powder together for a minute. Meanwhile, cook two beaten eggs in a pan. Add salt and pepper. Once the omelet is cooked, add the ground mixture on one side. Top it with cheese and let it cook for another minute. Fold it and enjoy your meal.

'Aloo chaat'

This tangy and tasty dish can be prepared quickly and does not involve many steps. Firstly, get some potatoes boiled and cut them into small cubes. In a bowl, put the potatoes, and add chaat masala, tamarind chutney, and green chutney. You can either get the chutneys already made or get them directly from the market. Mix all the ingredients and it is ready.

Cauliflower fried rice

Blend cauliflower until you get a broken rice-like consistency. In a frying pan with cooking oil, add garlic, a pinch of salt, vegetables (onion, carrots, green peas), and water. Cover the pan and heat it till everything has cooked completely. You can also add scrambled eggs to it if you want to. Mix it and you are good to go.

Roasted mushrooms

This is another recipe that can be made with readily available ingredients. Take a non-stick pan, heat butter, and add 5-6 garlic cloves. Wait till the raw smell goes away. Then add the chopped mushrooms and salt, and pepper to taste. Toss it well and add a cheese slice on top. Mix it all well and your dish is ready.

Sweet potato chicken salad

For this recipe, get grilled or boiled chicken, and cut it into small pieces. Boil a sweet potato and cut it into small pieces. Then mix both. To this, add lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Mix everything and your salad is ready to be served. You can also customize this dish by adding your favorite vegetables to it.