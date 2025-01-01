Summarize Simplifying... In short Air India is expanding its global reach by adding 100 more aircraft to its fleet, making a total of 300.

Air India expands fleet to 300 aircraft, aims global expansion

What's the story As part of an ambitious transformation plan, Air India has massively expanded its fleet to 300 aircraft. The airline, which was acquired by the Tata Group in January 2022, is undergoing a five-year overhaul to enhance global coverage. CEO Campbell Wilson announced that Air India's fleet expansion includes the merger of Vistara and the integration of Air India Express and AIX Connect, completed in 2024.

Airline's global reach to grow with new aircraft orders

Further, Wilson emphasized that the airline's global footprint will only expand, aided by the recent addition of 100 aircraft to their order book. This comes after a previous commitment for 470 aircraft in 2023. The airline is also investing in infrastructure with a new 12-bay maintenance facility and training school in Bengaluru, a flight school in Amravati, and a training academy in Gurugram.

Air India invests in infrastructure and fleet upgrades

The interior refit of Air India's single-aisle fleet is in progress and is due to be completed by mid-2025. "Air India has covered a lot of ground in the period since privatization; we acknowledge there's much more to be done," Wilson said. He stressed on the dedication of all 30,000 employees, adding they are "fully committed to improving the quality and consistency of our services...so that Air India becomes the world-class airline we all want it to be."