What's the story

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport reportedly received a bomb threat call late Tuesday night, claiming that an explosive was on board an IndiGo flight arriving from Chandigarh.

The call was received via the Sahar Airport hotline.

Nothing suspicious has been found as of now, but emergency measures have been put in place. Security agencies are doing extensive checks at the airport and monitoring airspace carefully.