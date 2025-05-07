Mumbai airport gets call threatening to blow up IndiGo plane
What's the story
Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport reportedly received a bomb threat call late Tuesday night, claiming that an explosive was on board an IndiGo flight arriving from Chandigarh.
The call was received via the Sahar Airport hotline.
Nothing suspicious has been found as of now, but emergency measures have been put in place. Security agencies are doing extensive checks at the airport and monitoring airspace carefully.
Security response
Emergency measures are being implemented
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is monitoring the developments, with a priority on passenger safety, sources told India Today.
IndiGo, meanwhile, has said that flight operations to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh as well as Dharamshala have been affected due to the changing airspace situation.
Military operation
'Operation Sindoor' and its aftermath
The bomb threat comes after India launched 'Operation Sindoor,' a military operation against nine facilities of Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.
The operation was launched after a terror attack in Pahalgam killed 26 civilians on April 22.
The Indian Army confirmed the launch of Operation Sindoor at about 2:00am on May 7.
As many as 80 to 90 terrorists are believed to have been killed so far.