Air India might order 200 narrow-body jets from Airbus, Boeing
What's the story
Tata Group-owned Air India is in talks with Airbus and Boeing for a major aircraft order, according to Reuters.
The deal could see the purchase of around 200 single-aisle jets.
The move comes as part of Air India's strategy to tackle an impending global jet shortage and expand its already large 2023 order.
Potential deal
Talks could involve hundreds of airplanes
The ongoing discussions between Air India, Airbus, and Boeing could involve hundreds of planes in total, across different sizes. The talks also comprise previously reported negotiations for another batch of large wide-body aircraft.
Fleet expansion
Current fleet and future plans
Air India currently operates a fleet of 198 aircraft, including 70 from the now-merged Vistara.
Its low-cost subsidiary, Air India Express, has a fleet of 103 planes.
This comprises 38 new Boeing jets from an October 2023 order, with nine more to be inducted by June 2025.
Despite these additions, Campbell Wilson (CEO and MD of Air India) said aircraft shortages from both manufacturers are expected to persist for four-five years.
Order details
Air India's total aircraft order book
Air India's total aircraft order book now stands at 570 jets—350 from Airbus and 220 from Boeing.
Wilson said that while wide-body capacity will remain flat, the addition of narrow-body jets will spur growth in domestic and short-haul international markets this financial year.