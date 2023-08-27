Kylian Mbappe completes 150 Ligue 1 goals for PSG: Stats

Sports

Kylian Mbappe completes 150 Ligue 1 goals for PSG: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 27, 2023 | 03:33 am 1 min read

Mbappe now has 151 Ligue 1 goals for PSG, including three this season (Photo credit: Twitter/@PSG_English)

Kylian Mbappe was sensational on matchday 3 of the Ligue 1 2023-24 season, helping Paris Saint-Germain beat Lens 3-1. Mbappe, who scored a brace, has now surpassed 150 goals for PSG in Ligue 1. Mbappe scored both his goals in the second half as PSG picked up their first win of the Ligue 1 season. Here we present his stats.

151 Ligue 1 goals for PSG

Mbappe now has 151 Ligue 1 goals for PSG, including three this season. Mbappe has become the first player to score 150-plus Ligue 1 goals for the Paris-based club. His goals tally season-wise in Ligue 1 for PSG is 27, 29, 20, 31, 35, 34, and 3. He also scored 16 goals for Monaco in the Ligue 1, taking his overall tally to 167.

301 contributions to a goal in all competitions

Besides getting to 151 goals in Ligue 1 for the club, Mbappe has raced to 301 goals involvement. He has scored 215 goals for PSG in all competitions, besides clocking 86 assists. Before this, he scored 27 times for AS Monaco in 60 matches.

PSG remain unbeaten in Ligue 1 2023-24

After two successive draws, PSG managed their first win in Ligue 1 2023-24. PSG are fourth in terms of the current Ligue 1 standings with five points from three games.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline