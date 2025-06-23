Prithvi Shaw seeks NOC from Mumbai Cricket Association: Details here 

Prithvi Shaw , the 25-year-old former Indian opener, has sought a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). The request comes after he was dropped from the Mumbai Ranji team due to fitness issues. He has reportedly received offers from three to four state associations and is considering his options. Here are further details.

Official statement MCA confirms receipt of Shaw's letter MCA Secretary Abhay Hadap, in an interaction with Cricbuzz, confirmed the receipt of Shaw's letter seeking an NOC. "He has just sent us a letter seeking NOC. We have informed the Apex Council members. We will issue the NOC soon," said Hadap. This comes after Shaw's last appearance for Mumbai was on December 24.

Career transition Shaw's letter to the MCA In his letter to the MCA, Shaw expressed gratitude for their support but requested an NOC. He wrote, "At this juncture of my career, I have been presented with a promising opportunity to play professional cricket under another State Association, which I believe will further contribute to my growth and development as a cricketer." This marks a major shift in Shaw's career as he looks for new opportunities outside Mumbai cricket.

Rising star A look at Shaw's international career Shaw, a highly-rated talent, made his international debut in 2018 as a teenager with a century. However, he hasn't been able to live up to his early promise. He has played just five Tests, six ODIs, and one T20I for India before losing his way in 2021. Last year, he was dropped from the Mumbai Ranji team on fitness grounds and went unsold at the 2025 IPL auction.