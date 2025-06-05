What's the story

A stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday left 11 dead and nearly 50 injured.

The incident occurred as thousands of fans thronged the stadium to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) historic first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) title win after 18 years.

Eyewitnesses described a chaotic scene with many collapsing in panic, while others were trampled underfoot.