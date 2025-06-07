Kylian Mbappe reacts to PSG winning Champions League: Details here
What's the story
Kylian Mbappe, the French national team captain, has said he is not bitter about Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) recent Champions League victory. The statement comes less than a year after he left the club for Real Madrid.
PSG won their first-ever Champions League title by defeating Inter Milan 5-0 on May 31.
Mbappe, who dominated the scenes for PSG, failed to win the Champions League there. He joined Real Madrid last summer.
Here's what he said and other key details.
Stint
Mbappe's record-breaking stint at PSG
Mbappe left PSG as the club's all-time leading goalscorer, having directly involved in 351 goals for the club.
He scored 256 goals and made 95 assists. 175 of his goals came in Ligue 1 for the Parisans. He also scored 42 times in the Champions League for them.
His final season in 2023-24, saw him score 44 goals and make 10 assists from 48 matches in all competitions.
In five of the 7 seasons, Mbappe was directly involved in 50-plus goals for PSG.
Accolades
Accolades for Mbappe in PSG shirt
Mbappe won six Ligue 1 titles with PSG (2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24).
He won four French Cups and two Coupe de la Ligues. He lifted three Trophee des Champions.
Mbappe was a Champions League runners-up in 2019-20.
Mbappe won six top goal-scorer awards and was adjudged Player of the Season five times. He pocketed the Ligue 1 top assist provider in 2021-22.
Reaction
Mbappe says he isn't bitter about PSG winning UCL honor
Speaking at a press conference ahead of France's UEFA Nations League third-place match against Germany, Mbappe said he wasn't bitter about PSG winning the Champions League without him.
He said, "I didn't leave too soon; my story with PSG was over. I am not bitter; I had reached the end of the road."
The 26-year-old added that he tried everything but it was destiny that meant it had to happen without him.
Appreciation
Mbappe praises PSG, says they deserved the Champions League title
Mbappe expressed his happiness over PSG's Champions League victory, saying he thinks they deserved it.
He said, "They've had so many years where they struggled. I've been there too; I've played in every Champions League stage in Paris except for the victory."
The forward also praised PSG as the best team in Europe and was impressed by their 5-0 win in a major final.
Information
43 goals for Real on debut season
Mbappe scored 43 goals for Real in his maiden season with the club. He played 56 matches in all competitions. Mbappe won the European Golden Shoe after scoring 31 goals in La Liga. He was won the Pichichi award for ending as the league's top scorer.
Real
2 trophies, 2 runner-up medals: Mbappe at Real
Mbappe won the UEFA Super Cup with Real Madrid in 2024 ahead of the season. 2023/24 Champions League winners Real beat Europa League champions Atalanta.
In December 2024, Mbappe won the FIFA Intercontinental Cup with Real.
In the 2024/25 season, Mbappe was a Supercopa de Espana runner-up and a Copa del Rey runner-up.
Real also finished 2nd in La Liga.