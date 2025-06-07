What's the story

Kylian Mbappe, the French national team captain, has said he is not bitter about Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) recent Champions League victory. The statement comes less than a year after he left the club for Real Madrid.

PSG won their first-ever Champions League title by defeating Inter Milan 5-0 on May 31.

Mbappe, who dominated the scenes for PSG, failed to win the Champions League there. He joined Real Madrid last summer.

Here's what he said and other key details.