What's the story

In a shocking incident, cricketers Mohammad Nawaz and Tanzim Hasan Sakib were seen getting into a physical fight during the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match on Sunday, January 12.

The incident took place during the second innings of Match 17 between Sylhet Strikers and Khulna Tigers in Sylhet.

Notably, Khulna were chasing a target of 183 runs when Tanzim sent Nawaz back in the 17th over.