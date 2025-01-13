BPL: Mohammad Nawaz, Tanzim Hasan Sakib involved in physical fight
What's the story
In a shocking incident, cricketers Mohammad Nawaz and Tanzim Hasan Sakib were seen getting into a physical fight during the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match on Sunday, January 12.
The incident took place during the second innings of Match 17 between Sylhet Strikers and Khulna Tigers in Sylhet.
Notably, Khulna were chasing a target of 183 runs when Tanzim sent Nawaz back in the 17th over.
Dismissal details
Tanzim's slower delivery leads to Nawaz's dismissal
Bowling around the wicket, Tanzim outsmarted Nawaz with a slower one.
This resulted in Nawaz chipping the ball in the air toward third man where Zakir Hasan took an easy catch.
With this, Nawaz was dismissed for 33 runs off 18 balls, leaving Khulna at 130/6 in 16.1 overs.
Heated exchange
Verbal exchange escalates into physical confrontation
After Nawaz's dismissal, Tanzim was seen having a word with him in what seemed like a send-off.
The verbal spat turned physical as the two players charged at each other and bumped into one another aggressively.
It got so ugly that umpires and other players had to step in to separate them and calm the cricketing storm on the pitch.
Match recap
Sylhet Strikers's rocky start and eventual victory
Despite a rocky start with openers Rahkeem Cornwall and George Munsey getting out cheaply, leaving their side at 15/2 in 4.2 overs, the Sylhet Strikers managed to recover.
Rony Talukdar and Zakir Hasan's impressive 106-run stand off 62 balls was instrumental in this turnaround.
Quick-fire knocks from Aaron Jones and Ariful Haque further boosted their score to reach a total of 182/5 in their allotted 20 overs.
Match conclusion
Khulna Tigers fall short in response to Strikers's score
Chasing the Strikers's score, the Khulna Tigers could only manage 174/9 in their 20 overs with William Bosisto (43) top-scoring for his side.
Tanzim Hasan, Reece Topley and Ruyel Miyah took two wickets each for Sylhet.
This performance handed an eight-run victory to the Sylhet Strikers with Zakir Hasan being named Player of the Match for his unbeaten score of 75 runs.
Twitter Post
Here is the video!
𝘼 𝙝𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙘𝙡𝙖𝙨𝙝 𝙤𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙥𝙞𝙩𝙘𝙝! 🥵— FanCode (@FanCode) January 12, 2025
Mohammad Nawaz and Tanzim Hasan Sakib had to be separated following the former’s dismissal! 👀#BPLonFanCode pic.twitter.com/Y3l4XDkcfB