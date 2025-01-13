What's the story

The Indian Physical Disability cricket team thrashed Pakistan in the PD Champions Trophy 2025.

The match was held at the FTZ Cricket Grounds, Katunayake, where India won by a whopping 109 runs.

It was an all-round show from the Indian unit as Pakistan struggled across all departments.

The win further establishes India's dominance in the tournament and their intent to clinch the title.

Here are further details.