PD Champions Trophy: India defeat Pakistan by 109 runs
What's the story
The Indian Physical Disability cricket team thrashed Pakistan in the PD Champions Trophy 2025.
The match was held at the FTZ Cricket Grounds, Katunayake, where India won by a whopping 109 runs.
It was an all-round show from the Indian unit as Pakistan struggled across all departments.
The win further establishes India's dominance in the tournament and their intent to clinch the title.
Here are further details.
Batting prowess
India's formidable batting performance
Opting to bat first, India posted a daunting 160/4 in their allotted 19 overs.
The team's stellar performance was spearheaded by Nikhil Manhas, who scored a stunning 59 runs off mere 47 balls.
His innings comprised of six boundaries and three sixes.
Indian skipper Vikrant Keni also contributed significantly with a quick-fire 37 off 23 deliveries, further bolstering India's position.
Bowling dominance
Pakistan's struggle and India's disciplined bowling
Pakistan's bowlers failed to rein in the Indian batters, with their most economical bowler, Waqif Shah, conceding runs at a rate of 5.50 per over.
Chasing India's mammoth total, the Pakistani team was bundled out for a mere 51 runs in 12.2 overs, thanks to a disciplined bowling performance from the Indians.
Jithendra V N and Majid were the star performers for India, each taking two wickets while keeping the opposition's scoring rate low.
Team reaction
Manhas and Chauhan express pride over team's performance
After the match, Nikhil Manhas said he was proud of the team's performance.
"I am extremely proud of the way the team performed today. We worked as a unit, and everyone contributed to this victory," he said.
Mr. Ravikant Chauhan, General Secretary (DCCI), also lauded the team's efforts saying, "I am extremely proud of the team's outstanding performance today."
He added their determination and teamwork was evident on the field.