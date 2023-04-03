Lifestyle

Getting inked? Get rid of these myths about tattoos first

Written by Anujj Trehaan Apr 03, 2023, 07:29 pm 3 min read

Debunking some popular misbeliefs about tattoos

Getting inked for the first time could be both exciting and scary. However, in most cases, the latter is a more dominant emotion. And this has a lot to do with the multiple misconceptions that revolve around tattoos, making one reconsider their decision to get this body art done in the first place. Let's debunk five common myths about tattoos.

Myth 1: You may bleed a lot during the process

Well, you do bleed a little but not "a lot." It is very normal to bleed through some tiny spots during the body art process but even they vanish within a few minutes. Some folks may not even bleed a drop but for those who do, it is not something to worry about. The bandage wrapped around your tattoo may absorb any excess blood.

Myth 2: Tattoos are permanent and last forever

This could have been valid during the older times but today, it is nothing less than a myth. Thanks to continuous advancements in science and technology, it is possible to remove tattoos through various creams and laser devices. They can either vanish your tattoo completely or fade them away with only a few visible traces on the skin.

Myth 3: Tattoos can lead to cancer

Tattoos aren't a huge health concern, provided you are getting them done from a certified and reputed tattoo studio/artist where only sterilized equipment is used. Also, there has been no connection established between tattoos and cancer. Many dermatologists consider them to be safe if proper hygiene standards are taken care of. Many artists even use organic inks, so there is nothing to fear.

Myth 4: You may not get jobs if you're inked

Fortunately, we are in 2023 wherein getting a tattoo is no longer a parameter to decide your professional caliber. Tattoos are a part of one's personal life, which has nothing to do with their professional setup. Even government organizations (Indian Army, Air Force, etc.) allow small tattoos only if they are on the inner face of your forearm or the back of the hand.

Myth 5: Those with tattoos aren't serious in life

Being serious in life has nothing to do with you getting tattoos, for even those who don't have one might go astray in figuring out the purpose of their lives. Today, many reputed leaders around the world like Justin Trudeau, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jack Dorsey, and others have tattoos on their bodies, which has no role to play in their excellence and success.