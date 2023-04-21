Lifestyle

When love hurts: Ways to handle rejection in a relationship

Written by Rishabh Raj Apr 21, 2023, 01:18 pm 2 min read

Find your own closure and move on

Love can feel like floating on clouds, but let's be real - sometimes it hurts. And if you are feeling the sting of rejection in love, we are here to help. Newsbytes touched base with Hritik Singh, relationship coach and founder of Your Relationship School to learn some helpful strategies to get you through the pain of rejection in a relationship.

Don't fall trap to rebound dating

Many people cope with the pain of a break-up by seeking solace in the company of another date, a potential partner. "That's disastrous and ineffective," says Singh. "Immediately running into the arms of someone may soothe you but it won't fix you," affirms. He further adds, "Escaping may temporarily alleviate your pain but the penalty for your long-term suffering will accrue."

Trust time, it will heal everything

Even though time may not heal everything, don't underestimate the power of time when it comes to the healing process. Singh asserts, "If someone had just ended things with you, you will be in pain no matter how many mantras you chant or affirmations you repeat. What aggravates people's suffering is the constant resistance of pain, and therefore, reality."

Block your ex everywhere

Blocking your ex and getting rid of any reminders can be helpful in moving on. "Blocking someone isn't a childish act of immaturity, it is a beautiful declaration of honoring yourself and taking your power back," says the relationship coach. Understand that when you are blocking someone, you are not doing it out of "pettiness, bitterness, or cruelty."

Express, don't suppress

It's okay to feel sad. It's okay to feel angry. And it's okay to feel lost. "Strike a balance between feeling your feelings and taking action to make progress in your life. Be with your feelings and give love to your wounded inner child and at the same time actively do things that bolster your self-esteem and strengthen your self-regard," counsels Singh.

Sweat your way to healing

When your mind is in turmoil, don't fight it with more mental gymnastics, instead use your body to heal the mind. "Get off the couch and go hit the gym, take a walk, go for a run," advises the relationship coach. "You will not only feel better after exercising but will also strengthen your belief that you can honorably move through discomfort," concludes Singh.