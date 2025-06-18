What's the story

The much-anticipated teaser of Aditya Dhar's upcoming film Dhurandhar will reportedly be released on July 6, coinciding with lead actor Ranveer Singh's birthday.

The film, which also stars R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal in key roles, is a unique spy thriller based on real-life events from India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's tenure.