Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' teaser to drop on his birthday: Report
What's the story
The much-anticipated teaser of Aditya Dhar's upcoming film Dhurandhar will reportedly be released on July 6, coinciding with lead actor Ranveer Singh's birthday.
The film, which also stars R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal in key roles, is a unique spy thriller based on real-life events from India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's tenure.
Teaser details
'Teaser to introduce the world of espionage'
A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, "Aditya Dhar has locked a solid teaser to launch his ambitious directorial, Dhurandhar. It's a birthday special unit that will introduce the world of this espionage to the cinema-going audience."
"This would mark the first official asset of the film, and the entire team is confident to take the audience on a thrilling ride. It's a birthday gift from makers to Ranveer Singh and his fans."
Film's theme
More details about the film
The source further added that Jio Studios, Dhar, and Singh are excited for the teaser.
"Dhurandhar is a period espionage thriller primarily set in the era of 1970s and 1980s in Pakistan."
"The film also has some present-day elements, which have been kept under wraps for now as Ajit Doval continues to be a celebrated persona in the system with a legacy spanning 4 decades."
Production update
'Dhurandhar' expected to release in early 2026
Around 75% of Dhurandhar has already been shot, with makers hoping to wrap up filming by September.
The release date will be announced once the shooting is completed, but Jio Studios and Dhar are reportedly eyeing a January-March window for the film's premiere.
After Dhurandhar, Singh will move on to Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 in October 2025 and Jai Mehta's zombie film around July 2026.