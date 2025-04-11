Shubman Gill averages 58.66 vs LSG in IPL: Key stats
What's the story
The highly-anticipated IPL 2025 Match No. 26 will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the match scheduled for April 12.
The encounter promises to be thrilling as both teams are in excellent form.
Meanwhile, eyes will be on GT skipper Shubman Gill, who has been among the runs this season.
Here we decode his stats versus LSG.
Stats
Two 60-plus scores vs LSG
It has been a hit-or-miss case for Gill versus the Super Giants.
As per ESPNcricinfo, the batter has managed 176 runs across five innings against them at 58.66.
His strike rate reads a healthy 139.68. This includes two unbeaten 60-plus scores and as many ducks.
His scores against them read - 0, 63*, 0, 94*, and 19.
Face-off
These LSG bowlers have troubled Gill
Gill has struggled against Shardul Thakur, LSG's man with the golden arm, as the latter has dismissed the GT star twice across six IPL meetings. The batter's strike rate in this battle is just 115.78.
Avesh Khan has also trapped Gill twice across seven IPL meetings while conceding just 64 runs off 51 deliveries.
However, the GT skipper has dominated leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, smashing 48 runs against him without being dismissed and that too with a strike rate of 171.42.
Career
Here are his IPL numbers
Gill's scores in the ongoing season read 33, 38, 14, 61*, and 2.
Meanwhile, the talented Indian batter has overall racked up 3,364 runs from 108 IPL games at 37.79.
The tally includes 21 fifties and four tons. His consistent performances earned him the GT captaincy last year.
In IPL 2025, he has scored 166 runs from five games at a strike rate of 146.53.