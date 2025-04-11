What's the story

The highly-anticipated IPL 2025 Match No. 26 will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the match scheduled for April 12.

The encounter promises to be thrilling as both teams are in excellent form.

Meanwhile, eyes will be on GT skipper Shubman Gill, who has been among the runs this season.

Here we decode his stats versus LSG.