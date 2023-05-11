Lifestyle

Annoyed by flies? Shoo them away with these home remedies

House flies should be out of the house STAT! Although tiny and swift, house flies are potential disease carriers as they are found everywhere from dirty surfaces and animal excreta to heaps of garbage and rotting food. And this is reason enough why one should get rid of them to prevent falling sick. Try these natural and home remedies to shoo them away.

Apple cider vinegar and dish soap

House flies are attracted to fermented or rotten scents, which is why apple cider vinegar can come to your rescue. All you have to do is, pour some of it into a bowl and then add a few drops of dish soap. As you add the soap, it lubricates the surface of both the bowl and the vinegar, causing the flies to sink in.

Ginger

Ginger is an effective, all-natural, and powerful insect repellent and helps you get rid of house flies instantly. Add two tablespoons of ginger powder to a bowl filled with four cups of water. Mix it well. Now strain this mixture and pour it into a spray bottle and keep it handy. Whenever you spot a fly, spray it away.

Cayenne pepper

Cayenne pepper is another useful home remedy to chuck house flies off. It also comes in handy to repel other insects. Mix about one teaspoon of this pepper in a spray bottle and shake it well so that it combines properly. Spray it when you spot a fly or near the potential entryways like windows, kitchen slabs, water closets, gardens, etc.

Basil

Yes, this culinary herb can also do wonders when it comes to finding respite from those annoying house flies. To make it work, grab a few basil leaves and slightly crush them to form cuts on them. Now dunk them in hot water and let them steep for about 30 minutes. Strain the concoction and then use it as a spray.

Hot pepper

Flies avoid flying near hot peppers as their strong scent makes them go breathless. Knowing that you can get some hot pepper plants in your home and keep them in the entryways. If not, make a spray by blending two-three hot peppers with three-four cups of water. Make a uniform mix. Once done, strain it and then pour it into a spray bottle.