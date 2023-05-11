Lifestyle

Happy birthday, Adah Sharma! Sharing the beauty's fitness secrets

Written by Anujj Trehaan May 11, 2023, 05:00 am 2 min read

The actor turns 31 today! Adah Sharma is among the actors who enjoy fame for her acting chops, beauty, and fitness. Speaking of the latter, the actor does all it takes to be in fine fettle, even when she is swarmed with shoots and travel plans. On her birthday, let's find out the secrets behind her enviable physique which is a dream for many.

Sharma performs exercises daily in different styles

Sharma loves to stay fit and she does that by roping in multiple forms of workouts. During an interview, she was once quoted saying, "I perform exercise daily whether it is in the form of dance or mallakhamb or I can do run or walk and the best thing I can do is perform yoga." She is regular with her fitness regimen.

The '1920' actor doesn't have a particular workout schedule

Unlike many who reserve a particular time of their day for a workout, Sharma keeps it flexible and enjoyable. "I don't have any particular schedule. I have to enjoy working out and if it becomes a task then it takes the fun away, at least for me," she said in the same interview. The actor does not use any external weights for training.

The 'Commando 3' star is vegetarian

Sharma is a classic example of how even vegetarian folks can maintain their nutrition and health without being dependent on external alternatives. "I'm a vegetarian since birth and currently, for the past ten months, I actually have turned more vegetarian than ever. I drink 5 liters of water each day since I sweat a great deal," she told Health Yogi.

I eat all the time, after every two hours: Sharma

Sharing with Health Yogi, The Kerala Story lead stated that her vegetarian diet is quite rich in carbohydrates since she exercises and sweats a lot. She further revealed, "It's a general diet. I eat all the time, every two hours." Wondering if she has a cheat day? Well, you'll probably see her savoring paani puri on such days since that's her favorite snack.