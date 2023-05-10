Lifestyle

Your guide to shopping for the right shapewear

Written by Apurva P May 10, 2023, 06:16 pm 2 min read

Shapewear gives your body a compact figure

Shapewear has a prominent place in this beauty-conscious world. The best shapewear can get you a flawless silhouette, smooth outer appearance, and compact figure. It keeps you comfortable for as long as you're in it, says Dr, Kiruba Devi, head of category and sourcing at Zivame, while speaking to NewsBytes. "In short, if your outfit is the art then shapewear is the canvas."

Bodysuit

Bodysuit is best suited for an undeniably smooth curve. "Whether it's on a whim or for an occasion, this is the perfect solution. It takes away about 3-4 inches from your tummy area and gives you a smooth, bulge-free look," explains Devi0. You can wear it underneath a cocktail gown while attending a wedding or your favorite bodycon dress on a lunch date.

Shaping shorts

Shaping shorts helps you be in shape in your workout attire or nightwear. It contours your waist beautifully. Dr. Devi describes it as a 'must-have' item in your closet. "From formal wear to party dresses, this one is extra lightweight and provides comfort that lasts all day. You'll look slimmer around the thighs and waistline," she adds.

Shaper panties

Shaper panties help sculpt your curves while enjoying a comfortable fit that hugs you in all the right places. These can be worn for a special occasion or during normal days. They can vary in size - including the ones that start from the belly button - to smooth just your lower tummy, up to the bra line.

Thigh shaper

A thigh shaper or a waist-hip shaper will help you get those coveted curves with zero effort. "This one targets your abdomen and thighs and tones them like a wonder. Whether it's a bridesmaid's dress or a fitted look for a meeting, you will feel more polished and posh and confident with this shapewear," opines Devi.

Shaping camisoles

Shaping camisoles is for those who want their upper body in shape. It sculpts your body from shoulder to hips. Devi says, "Whether you're wearing sheer tops or Kurtis, this layering essential is perfect." Some of these have the same powerful-stretch fabric at the breast as on the tummy and waistline, which means they are supportive enough to wear without a bra.