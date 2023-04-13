Lifestyle

Celebrity recipes that took the internet by storm

Written by Rishabh Raj Apr 13, 2023, 11:41 am 3 min read

Ready to add some star power to your meals?

Celebrities are known for their talent and charm, but who knew they could also cook up a storm in the kitchen? The internet has been flooded with celebrity recipes that have foodies drooling. With their unique signature dishes, these celebrities have proven that they're more than just pretty faces. With Bella Hadid's smoothie trending on social media, here are some more recipes you'll love.

Alia Bhatt's South Indian style zucchini sabzi

Dice zucchini and add to heated oil in a frying pan. Add mustard seeds, asafoetida, curry leaves, and green chili to the pan. Season with salt, cover, and cook for two minutes. Add coriander, jeera, fennel, and dry mango powders. Mix spices with zucchini, then add grated coconut and coriander leaves. Stir well and serve in a bowl.

Shilpa Shetty's kebab recipe for Ramzan

Wash and soak chana dal overnight. Sauté soaked and drained chana dal, cabbage, green chilies, mint leaves, and ginger in butter. Blend them to form a coarse mixture and add mashed potato, garam masala, chaat masala, south powder, and salt. Make kebabs from the mixture and cook in butter until golden brown. Serve with chutney or dip of your choice.

Jennifer Aniston's gluten-free salad recipe

You'll need bulgur, boiled chickpeas, cucumbers, feta cheese, mint leaves, parsley, pistachios, and red onions. Bulgur is similar to dalia that we use in Indian kitchens. Cook bulgur and let it cool down. Chop cucumbers, red onions, mint leaves, and parsley, and add them to the bulgur. Add pistachios and feta cheese to the salad. Mix in the chickpeas and stir well. Serve chilled!

Gigi Hadid's spicy vodka pasta

Heat olive oil, and cook garlic and onion in a saucepan until soft. Add tomato paste, and cook until caramelized. Pour in heavy cream, followed by vodka, and red pepper flakes. Season with salt and pepper. Cook pasta separately, save one quarter before draining. Melt butter in the sauce, add pasta and pasta water, then stir well. Top it with Parmesan and basil leaves.

Juhi Parmar's utterly delicious masala quinoa upma

Soak one cup of quinoa. Heat one tbsp oil, and add half tsp asafoetida and cumin. Saute chopped garlic, green chilies, and onions. Add veggies, cover, and cook until soft. Add one small chopped tomato, half tsp turmeric powder, one tsp coriander powder, red chilly powder, half tsp garam masala, and salt. Add the soaked quinoa and two cups of water, cover, and cook.

