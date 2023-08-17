Who is Banita Sandhu, 'October' actor allegedly dating AP Dhillon

Who is Banita Sandhu, 'October' actor allegedly dating AP Dhillon

Written by Isha Sharma August 17, 2023 | 02:50 pm 2 min read

Here's all you need to know about Banita Sandhu

Welsh actor Banita Sandhu has captured headlines for the last few days due to her frequent outings with Indo-Candian singer AP Dhillon. She also featured in the music video of Dhillon's song With You, which was released on August 11 and featured snippets from their friendship/rumored relationship. While we wait for them to make their relationship official, let's take a look at Sandhu's career.

She has a degree in English Literature

Per reports, 26-year-old Sandhu was born in Caerleon, Wales and was brought up by her British-Indian parents. Once she turned 18, she moved to London﻿ to commence her college education at King's College, London, where she pursued a degree in English Literature. Sandhu has been inclined toward acting from a young age and reportedly delved into the profession at the tender age of 11.

She has worked in 'October,' 'Sardar Udham'

She made her Bollywood debut with the critically acclaimed October, co-starring Varun Dhawan and directed by Shoojit Sircar, earning a Filmfare nomination for Best Female Debut. Subsequently, she worked in the Tamil romance drama Adithya Varma, directed by Gireeshaaya and then in Sardar Udham. The latter marked her second collaboration with Sircar. Her upcoming cinematic projects are Detective Sherdil and Mother Teresa & Me.

She will also be seen in 'Bridgerton'

Sandhu has also impressed critics and audiences through her work in international web series. She has been featured as Delaney Pilar in CW's American science fiction series Pandora in 2019 and was one of the primary protagonists in Season 1. She will follow it up by playing Sita Malhotra in Netflix's global sensation Bridgerton, where she's to be a recurring role in Season 3.

In 2018, she worked with Diljit Dosanjh

In 2018, Sandhu collaborated with Diljit Dosanjh for his music video Jind Mahi, who heaped praises on her performance. "The entire team behind the song is extremely talented and the video was shot in London. I'm thankful to Banita to have agreed to be a part of the video. She is a talented young girl and she fits in perfectly well in the song."

