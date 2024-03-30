Next Article

Apple's new OLED iPads to launch ahead of WWDC 2024

By Akash Pandey 06:08 pm Mar 30, 202406:08 pm

What's the story Apple is reportedly preparing for the launch of its new iPad models, with overseas suppliers ramping up production. According to Bloomberg, the tech giant has set a May release date, much ahead of the WWDC event that will take place from June 10-14. The initial timeline was slated for late March or early April, but software development for the devices is still in progress.

Tech upgrades

2024 iPad Pro to feature OLED panel

The new iPad Pro models, known internally as J717, J718, J720, and J721, may use an OLED display and an M3 chip. The new display would allow variable refresh rates as low as 10Hz compared to 24Hz on some current models. The 2024 iPad Pro may feature a redesigned camera design on the back and support wireless charging. Apple may also introduce updated versions of the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil for the flagship tablet.

What's more?

Upcoming iPad Air to get a 12.9-inch variant

The upcoming iPad Air model is expected to be available in a new 12.9-inch display option, alongside the standard 10.9-inch model. Despite the larger size, the 2024 iPad Air model is expected to retain the frame and chassis design of its predecessor but might feature a camera module of the Pro model. The device is expected to be powered by the M2 chipset and support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.