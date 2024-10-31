The new feature is accessible within advanced filters option

Bumble now lets you find matches based on your interests

By Akash Pandey 06:54 pm Oct 31, 2024

What's the story Bumble, one of the most popular dating apps, has launched a new feature that lets you search for potential matches based on common interests. The update, which is designed to take the focus away from looks and put it on shared hobbies or passions, would make the overall experience much better.

How to use the new feature?

To use Bumble's new feature, you need to select either the "narrow your search" or "advanced filters" option available on the app. Now, tap on "filter by your interests." Every user can mention up to five interests on their profile, giving a basis for potential matches. Recently, Bumble added over 30 new interest options to accommodate a wider range of hobbies and passions.

You can choose from various interest options

The interest options on Bumble range from light-hearted topics like memes, tacos, and traveling to deeper interests like mindfulness, slow living, and therapy. This way, users can find potential matches based on fun as well as serious shared interests.

Bumble enhances 'Opening Moves' feature for better conversations

Along with the interests filter, Bumble has also expanded its 'Opening Moves' feature. Launched in April this year, it lets users set a particular question for all their matches to answer. This way, you don't have to craft a new first message every time. Now, you can add up to three Opening Moves for matches to respond to, which can even include images with captions.