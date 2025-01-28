What's the story

Swiggy, one of India's leading food delivery platform, has witnessed a major fall in its share value.

The company's shares fell 4% on Tuesday, continuing the fall from the post-listing peak. It had fallen 9% on Monday and 2.5% last Friday.

The stock has now fallen below its IPO price of ₹390, hitting an intraday low of ₹389. This marks a significant drop of over 37% from its post-listing high of ₹617.