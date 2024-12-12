Summarize Simplifying... In short To update your delivery address on Swiggy, open the app, tap the profile icon, and select "Addresses".

After making changes or entering a new address, tap "Save and Proceed" to finalize.

How to change or update your delivery address on Swiggy

By Akash Pandey 06:14 pm Dec 12, 2024

What's the story Swiggy, the leading food delivery app, makes it effortless to update or add delivery addresses, ensuring your meals always arrive where they should. Whether you've relocated, wish to surprise a friend, or need to tweak existing details, the app streamlines the process for you. Simply head to the address settings in your profile, and with a few quick taps, you can add or modify locations, keeping your orders delivered seamlessly

Launch the Swiggy app on your device and tap the profile icon in the top-right corner of the screen. Scroll down to "Addresses" to view your saved addresses. To edit an address, tap the "Edit" button, then choose "Confirm Location" or modify it. Make the necessary changes to the address, add voice directions, and provide an alternate phone number. Once you've made the updates, tap "Save and proceed" to finalize.

To add a new address, follow the same steps to navigate to the address book. Click on "Add New Address," then use the search bar to look for an area or street name, or select the pre-identified location. Finally, enter the complete address details and tap "Save and Proceed." Your new address will now be saved in the address book for future use.