The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, his two private secretaries, and four others in the Kiru hydropower corruption case.

The case involves alleged irregularities in awarding civil contracts worth ₹2,200 crore for the Kiru Hydro Electric Power Project.

The investigation was launched after the Jammu and Kashmir government requested a CBI probe in 2022.