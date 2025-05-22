Kiru hydropower case: CBI chargesheets ex-J&K governor Satya Pal Malik
What's the story
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, his two private secretaries, and four others in the Kiru hydropower corruption case.
The case involves alleged irregularities in awarding civil contracts worth ₹2,200 crore for the Kiru Hydro Electric Power Project.
The investigation was launched after the Jammu and Kashmir government requested a CBI probe in 2022.
Allegations
Malik's bribery allegations and CBI's investigation
Malik, who was the J&K Governor from August 23, 2018, to October 30, 2019, had alleged he was offered a ₹300 crore bribe to clear files related to the project.
His secretary allegedly informed him of "shady deals" where clearing these files could earn him ₹150 crore each.
The CBI registered a case against officials of Chenab Valley Power Projects Private Limited (CVPPPL) in April 2022 based on these allegations.
Investigation progress
CBI's actions and findings in the case
In February 2024, the CBI conducted searches at over 30 locations, including Malik's residences in Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir. The raids also targeted associates of Malik and officials linked to CVPPPL.
According to the CBI, though a decision was taken in the 47th board meeting of CVPPPL for re-tendering through e-tendering with reverse auction after cancellation of the ongoing tendering process, the same was not implemented.
The contract was ultimately awarded to Patel Engineering Ltd.
Malik
Malik denies allegations of corruption
Malik had refuted allegations of corruption made against him when the agency conducted a search operation last year.
He claimed the CBI raided his home rather than investigating the people he had complained about and who were involved in corruption.
Per the CBI, during the searches, evidence of huge cash deposits, investment in fixed deposits, investment in properties in various cities, digital and documentary evidence, etc. was recovered.