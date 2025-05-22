Delhi Police busts ISI sleeper cell, arrests 2 agents
What's the story
The Delhi Police on Tuesday said they dismantled a network of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) sleeper cells during a secret operation from January to March 2025.
The operation led to the arrest of two agents, including a Nepali-origin individual named Ansarul Mian Ansari.
The police recovered several classified documents related to the forces from Ansari's possession.
Spy profile
Ansari's background and training revealed
Ansari was arrested in central Delhi while attempting to flee to Pakistan via Nepal.
He confessed that he had worked as a cab driver in Qatar, where he first met an ISI handler.
After his training by top ISI officials in Pakistan, Ansari was sent to Delhi via Nepal with a mission to collect sensitive military information.
Legal proceedings
Chargesheet filed, agents lodged in Tihar jail
A chargesheet was filed against the arrested agents in May. They are currently lodged in Tihar Jail.
The operation also led to the arrest of another person from Ranchi after Ansari's interrogation.
This arrest comes only days after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) captured two men, allegedly tied to an ISIS sleeper cell, at Mumbai airport.
The duo, wanted in connection with a 2023 case involving the fabrication and testing of IEDs in Pune, were apprehended while returning from Jakarta.
Counter-terrorism efforts
2 fugitives apprehended at Mumbai airport
The accused, who went by the names Abdullah Faiyaz Shaikh, also known as Diaperwala, and Talha Khan, had been on the run from the police for more than two years.
According to officials, Shaikh and Khan conspired to carry out terrorist acts with the purpose of disrupting India's peace and communal harmony as part of a bigger campaign to wage war against the Indian government and further the ISIS agenda.