The Karnataka government has blamed the Royal Challengers Bangaluru (RCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the deadly stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4.

Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty told the court that RCB had invited everyone to the victory parade through social media without seeking formal permission.

The remarks came while hearing petitions of four individuals, including RCB's marketing head Nikhil Sosale, who have challenged the legality of their arrests.