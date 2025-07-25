Forest bathing: Concept and how to practice

Forest bathing or Shinrin-yoku is a Japanese practice of immersing yourself in nature for mental and physical well-being. It encourages you to slow down, connect with the natural environment, and get a break from the frenetic modern world. By engaging all your senses while walking through a forest, you can feel reduced stress levels and improved mood. Here are some tips to practice forest bathing for mindful self-care.

Location selection Choose the right location Selecting an appropriate location is crucial for effective forest bathing. Look for areas with dense trees and minimal human interference. National parks or local nature reserves often provide ideal settings. The key is to find a place where you feel comfortable and can easily access without distractions from urban noise or pollution.

Sensory engagement Engage all your senses To reap the maximum benefits of forest bathing, engage all your senses while you walk. Listen to the rustling leaves, see the various shades of green, smell the earthy scents of soil and plants, touch tree bark or leaves delicately, and even taste fresh air by taking deep breaths. The multisensory approach helps bring you into the moment.

Slow walking Walk slowly without destination Unlike the usual hiking or walking exercises that focus on quickly reaching a destination, forest bathing encourages a slower pace without any particular goal. It invites you to meander through paths at a leisurely pace, paying close attention to your surroundings. This way, you can connect with nature deeply, as you're not rushing but rather moving purposefully and mindfully through the forest.

Tech-free time Disconnect from technology Leave electronic devices behind when practicing forest bathing, as they can distract you from connecting with nature fully. If carrying them is necessary for safety reasons, like navigation apps during longer hikes, ensure notifications are turned off. This way, focus remains solely on experiencing the natural beauty around, instead of the digital screens' constant demands.