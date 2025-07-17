Portion control: Myth v/s facts

Portion sizes can be quite confusing and there are many myths surrounding them. These misconceptions often lead you to overeat or undereat, affecting your health and wellness. Knowing the truth behind the portion sizes is important for maintaining a balanced diet. Here, we attempt to debunk five common myths about portion sizes, clearing the air and helping you make informed decisions about your food intake.

Value misconception Myth: Bigger portions mean better value Many people think bigger portions provide more bang for the buck. But that's not always the case. Although a larger portion may appear to be a great deal at first, it may contribute to overeating and higher calorie consumption without any extra nutritional benefits. It is important to concentrate on food quality as opposed to quantity when thinking value.

Unlimited fallacy Myth: Healthy foods can be eaten in unlimited quantities A common misconception is that healthy foods can be consumed without any restriction. Even nutritious foods contain calories, and over-consuming can contribute to weight gain. Portion control remains important, no matter how healthy the food might be. Balancing portions ensures that calorie intake aligns with dietary needs.

Restaurant reality Myth: Restaurant portions are appropriate for one meal Most restaurant servings are way more than what you should ideally eat in a single meal. A lot of places serve you with portions meant to be shared or eaten over a couple of meals. Knowing this can save you from overeating when eating out. From splitting meals with someone else to taking leftovers home for another meal, manage portions the right way.

Packaging pitfall Myth: Packaged food servings are accurate guides Packaged foods frequently show unrealistic serving sizes. These recommended servings may be less than what you would eat in one sitting, so you may end up underestimating your calories if you don't pay close attention. Reading labels critically will keep you aware of what you're really eating compared to what you're supposed to be eating.