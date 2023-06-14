India

Bhagalpur bridge collapse: Missing security guard's body found under debris

Bhagalpur bridge collapse: Missing security guard's body found under debris

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 14, 2023 | 01:55 pm 1 min read

A section of the bridge collapsed on June 4

Ten days after the under-construction Sultanganj-Aguwani Ghat bridge collapsed in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, the dead body of the missing security guard has been found, reported PTI, quoting officials. The deceased, Vibhash Kumar, was an employee of the Haryana-based company that was building the bridge. He went missing on June 4, the day when a 200-meter stretch of the four-lane bridge collapsed.

Portion of bridge collapsed last year too

Per officials, Kumar's body was found under debris in the Kauwakol block. He reportedly died in the bridge collapse, and his body was swept away by the currents. Notably, a portion of the same bridge collapsed on April 30 last year, triggering major concerns over its construction. The 3.1-kilometer-long bridge was being built across the Ganga River at an expense of Rs. 1,710 crore.

Share this timeline