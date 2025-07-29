Alfonso Cuarón's 5 best dramas that still leave us speechless
What's the story
Alfonso Cuarón is one of the best filmmakers in the world. The man has an illustrious career, littered with awe-inspiring dramas, which speak to the soul. However, what sets Cuarón apart is his ability to tell stories the way they were meant to be told. In this piece, we take a look at five of Cuarón's best dramas.
Personal story
'Roma': A personal journey
Roma is a semi-autobiographical film inspired by Cuarón's own childhood in Mexico City in the early 1970s. The movie revolves around Cleo, a domestic worker for a middle-class family, detailing her struggles and triumphs against the backdrop of social changes. The film's black-and-white cinematography adds an extra layer to its narrative, making for an immersive experience that won it three Academy Awards.
Youth exploration
'Y Tu Mama Tambien': Coming-of-age tale
This drama follows two teenage boys who go on a road trip with an older woman. Against the backdrop of Mexico's changing landscape, Y Tu Mama Tambien explores friendship, desire, and self-discovery. The film was lauded for its candid portrayal of adolescence and received critical acclaim for its screenplay and direction.
Future unveiled
'Children of Men': Dystopian vision
Set in a dystopian future where humans have become infertile, Children of Men follows Theo as he navigates through chaos to protect humanity's last hope—a pregnant woman named Kee. The film is lauded for its innovative cinematography and gripping story that keeps one on the edge of the seat throughout. It provides commentary on societal issues while keeping an engaging story.
Cosmic challenge
'Gravity': Space survival drama
In Gravity, Cuarón takes us on a heart-pounding ride through space. After their shuttle is ripped apart by debris, astronauts Ryan Stone and Matt Kowalsky fight for survival. The film features path-breaking visual effects, making it feel like you're in outer space yourself. Its massive box office collection and awards show success further cemented Cuarón's status as one of cinema's visionary directors.
Imaginative escape
'A Little Princess': Childhood imagination
A Little Princess narrates Sara Crewe's drastic life shift from India to New York City. Orphaned at a boarding school under the strict Miss Minchin, Sara uses her imagination to escape reality. She infuses magic into the school's walls. The film, adapted from Frances Hodgson Burnett's novel, is celebrated for its visual storytelling and heartfelt performances.