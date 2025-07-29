5 Hugh Grant rom-coms that still make us swoon

If anyone has perfected the art of charming and witty performances, it has to be Hugh Grant. The charming actor has been the highlight of romantic comedies for decades now. His knack for mixing the two genres beautifully has made him a favorite of millions around the world. Here are five romantic comedies starring Grant that have won hearts and given us limitless entertainment.

Drive 1 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' Released in 1994, Four Weddings and a Funeral is among Grant's most iconic films. The movie follows the story of Charles, played by Grant, as he falls in love through a series of weddings and one funeral. With its clever script and memorable performances, this became an instant classic. It was nominated for two Academy Awards and grossed over $245 million worldwide.

Drive 2 'Notting Hill' In Notting Hill (1999), Grant stars opposite Julia Roberts in the most-loved romantic comedy of all time. The film follows the life of an ordinary bookseller, William Thacker, whose life takes an unexpected turn after he meets Anna Scott, a famous actor. Set against the charming backdrop of Notting Hill in London, the movie beautifully captures the ups and downs of unexpected romance.

Drive 3 'Love Actually' Released in 2003, Love Actually is an ensemble romantic comedy, with several interlinked stories about love during the Christmas season. Hugh Grant plays David, the newly elected Prime Minister, who falls for Natalie, a member of his household staff. The heartwarming narrative, coupled with the star-studded cast, made the film a holiday favorite that continues to be loved by audiences.

Drive 4 'Bridget Jones's Diary' In this adaptation of Helen Fielding's novel, Grant starred opposite Renee Zellweger as Daniel Cleaver. Released in 2001, Bridget Jones's Diary traces Bridget's journey as she juggles her career with her complicated relationships with Daniel Cleaver and Mark Darcy, played by Colin Firth. The film was both a critical and commercial success.