The secrets behind 'Law & Order's enduring TV reign

For decades, Law & Order has been a staple in television history, captivating audiences with its gripping portrayal of crime and justice. While fans are well-acquainted with the intense courtroom dramas and police investigations, some interesting behind-the-scenes facts add to the magic of the show. Here's how meticulous planning, creative decisions, and unique elements have kept Law & Order alive.

True stories Real-life inspirations Many episodes of Law & Order are based on real-life incidents. The writers frequently use real cases as inspiration to come up with gripping storylines that the audience can relate to. This not only adds authenticity but also makes the stories relevant and interesting. By mixing fact into fiction, the show preserves a sense of realism that its audience loves.

Signature intro Iconic opening narration One of the most recognizable features of Law & Order is its opening narration. Voiced by Steven Zirnkilton, the introduction prefaces every episode. The iconic "In the criminal justice system..." has become synonymous with the show itself. This consistent element ensures continuity across episodes and seasons, becoming an integral part of the show's identity.

Authentic setting Filming locations in New York City Unlike several other shows filmed on soundstages or in other cities, Law & Order is predominantly shot on location in New York City. This move adds to the authenticity by featuring actual streets, buildings, and landmarks in episodes. Shooting in New York offers a real backdrop for storylines based on urban crime and gives viewers a tour.

Evolving ensemble Cast changes over time Throughout its run, Law & Order has witnessed several cast changes as actors leave and join from different roles in both law enforcement agencies and legal teams shown on screen. These transitions offer fresh dynamics between characters while keeping storylines dynamic over time without losing the core theme of each episode's narrative structure.