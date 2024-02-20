It rides on 17-inch wheels

Made-in-India Aprilia RS 457 makes its way to UK

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:56 pm Feb 20, 202402:56 pm

What's the story Aprilia has introduced its made-in-India RS 457 to the UK market, with a price tag of around Rs. 6.8 lakh. In the UK, this fully-faired motorcycle competes with rivals such as the Yamaha YZF-R3 as well as the Kawasaki Ninja 400. The RS 457 offers A2 license holders in the country more options, although it is slightly pricier than most of its competitors.

Next Article

Specs

Specifications and features

The RS 457 is equipped with a 457cc, parallel-twin cylinder, engine featuring liquid cooling, generating around 47hp and 43.5Nm. It comes with a six-speed gearbox, slip and assist clutch, and an optional bi-directional quick-shifter. The bike rides on 17-inch wheels, supported by inverted front forks and a mono-shock with preload adjustability at the rear. Single disc brakes on the front and rear, along with dual-channel ABS, handle braking.

Convenience

Riding aids and availability

Featuring full-LED lighting, the RS 457 also includes a 5.0-inch TFT display for accessing rider aids such as engine maps, ABS, anti-roll system, traction control, and three riding modes. The motorcycle is available in three colors for both Indian and international markets and is currently produced at Aprilia's Baramati plant in India. Despite being slightly more expensive than rivals like the Yamaha YZF-R3, Aprilia anticipates strong sales for this new offering in the UK market.

Cost

How much does it cost in India?

In the Indian market, the Aprilia RS 457 carries a price tag of Rs. 4.1 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The fully-faired motorcycle is up for grabs in a single fully-loaded variant.